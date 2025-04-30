Georgia Recruiting Tour - Finding The Next Great from the State
The springtime in the state of Georgia is a wonderful time for many reasons. Whether you’re a fan of seventy-five and sunny or freshly blooming foliage, it’s a beautiful place to be. That is only compounded if you’re a lover of football like me.
The coming of spring in Georgia means the arrival of spring practice in the state. Thousands of college football coaches will descend upon this state in hopes of finding their next additions. So, every year, I do the same. For the fourth spring in a row, I’ll be visiting as many high school programs as humanly possible. You’ll find all of my thoughts here.
ATTN: College coaches reading this, I have dropbox files with video of all players mentioned in this article. You know how to contact me.
No. 1 - Harris County
What a way to kick this tour off. There was a brief teaching period about “how we hit and tackle at Harris County,” and then there were 10 minutes of pure, unfiltered football violence. It’s a place of contact and physicality. It stands out in rising junior Preston Jenkins, who’s currently playing OLB and projects well as an off-ball linebacker at the next level. At 6’1, 185ish pounds, there’s plenty of room to put on the collegiate weight. As for Nolan Johnson, he played middle linebacker a year ago, moved down to the EDGE, and he’s a violent striker and the class of 2026 prospect will have high levels of production this season.
No. 2 - Dacula
I think Dacula is going to be a mid-major hotbed this spring. Quarterback Garrison Cantrell already has an offer from Murray State and will likely pick up more this spring. He’s a polished thrower of the football with D1 physical traits. He’s got some weapons at Dacula as well, most notably WR, Isaac Kareem-Maman. Maman already picked up offers from Murray State, Charleston Southern, and Georgia State but will likely have more to choose from this spring. He’s got tremendous body control and change-of-direction ability. Though perhaps the sleeper on the roster is 2027 RB, Natheodore Ashmon Jr. Ashmon doesn’t have much tape because he battled injury as a sophomore a year ago, but man, is the potential for a blow-up season on the horizon.
No. 3 - Calhoun
Trace Hawkins is a name to know in the 2028 class. The now sophomore QB led the Jackets to a state title as a freshman a year ago, and he’s a phenomenal young signal-caller. He’s a tremendous multi-sport athlete, playing basketball when he’s not throwing a football, he’s going to likely be a prominent prospect in the state, as is his classmate Isiah Nalls. Nalls, like Hawkins, started as a true freshman a year ago and is looking to have a breakout sophomore season. He will be a Power5 offer guy at some point, it seems. This spring, college coaches will be in town to see 2026 prospects Alec Upshaw and Sager Quinn. Quinn is already on the mid-major scene at a high rate, and it’s warranted. He’s a short-arm fire plug with upside as a tree-down defensive tackle at the next level that plays with his hair on fire. As for Upshaw, a 6’3+, 240-pounder who’s verified 4.5s in the forty is something that every Power4 personnel department I talk to is interested in.
No. 5 - Dacula
The first “blue-chip” prospect we’ve seen on the tour to date, Peyton Dyer, is as advertised. He’s 6’0, he’s 200ish pounds, and he’s athletic as you’d expect a top-200 player to be. It’s no secret why the likes of Georgia, Tennessee, USC, Penn State, and South Carolina are in the mix here for this talent. Dyer has exceptional ball skills. as a defensive back, he plucks the ball really well for a corner/safety projection on the next level. I was also impressed with 2026 S, Landon Edmondson. At 6’3, 190 pounds, there’s division one length, and I think as his lower-body muscle mass develops in college, you might be able to remove some of the questions about his overall athletic profile. He’s already received several mid-major offers and they will likely continue.
