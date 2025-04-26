WATCH: Tate Ratledge's Emotional Reaction To Detroit Lions NFL Draft Selection
Watch the moment Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Tate Ratledge learned he was going to be a Detroit Lion.
The second day of the NFL draft kicked off on Friday and the Detroit Lions selected Georgia guard Tate Ratledge in the second round. Ratledge's selection was met with great emotion, as the former Bulldog was embraced by his friends and family.
Fortunately for Bulldog fans, Georgia's social media team was able to capture the touching moment.
As Tate Ratledge transitions to the next chapter of his football career, his arrival brings immediate upside to his new NFL squad. A proven veteran from the SEC trenches, Ratledge adds a combination of physicality, football IQ, and leadership that will be felt from day one in the offensive line room.
One of Ratledge’s most valuable traits is his leadership. With a wealth of starting experience at Georgia, he understands what it takes to compete at a high-level week in and week out. That maturity and consistency are especially crucial for a young offensive unit looking for stability and a tone-setter up front. He’s not just a vocal presence he leads with effort, physicality, and reliability.
Coverage for the NFL Draft will continue throughout the weekend as teams will make their selections for the remaining six rounds. Fans can tune in to ESPN and/or the NFL Network to catch all of the action.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily