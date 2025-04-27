Dawgs Daily

LOOK: Detroit Lions Post Humorous Picture About Georgia Bulldogs Following NFL Draft

The Georgia Bulldogs and Detroit Lions may have just become best friends following the Lions' latest social media post.

Christian Kirby II

Apr 23, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; The 2025 NFL Draft logo at the NFL Draft Experience at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 23, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; The 2025 NFL Draft logo at the NFL Draft Experience at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Georgia Bulldogs and Detroit Lions may have just become best friends following the Lions' latest social media post.

The 2025 NFL Draft has concluded as all 32 of the league's teams have made their selections for their next generation of players. The Georgia Bulldogs were once again, well represented in this year's festivities as they had a staggering 13 players selected throughout the process.

Of the 13 Bulldogs who were selected, however, three of them were selected by the Detroit Lions. The three Dawgs included Tate Ratledge, Dominic Lovett, and Dan Jackson, who all received selections in round 2-7.

Taken three players from a singular team is somewhat of a rarity and has become a tradition most recognized by the Philadelphia Eagles, who have routinely selected Georgia players and have even earned the nickname "The Phill Dawgs". However, it appears that the Lions' selections could be the beginning of a new partnership between a collegiate and professional team.

This new "friendship" was the inspiration for a humorous social media post from Detroit. The organization posted a photo referencing the iconic comdey movie "Step Brothers" where the two main characters announce that they have become best friends. The Bulldogs' social media account also reposted the photo.

The three Bulldogs, now Detroit Lions, will look to build a championship culture in Detroit like they have in Athens and help their new team complete their ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl.

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Other Georgia News:

Published
Christian Kirby II
CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

Home/Football