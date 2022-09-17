ICYMI: Adonai Mitchell Out For Georgia
Reports surfaced on Friday night that Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell did not travel with the Bulldogs after suffering an ankle injury in a win over Samford.
Mitchell was questionable in the leadup to the contest, but the Bulldogs opted for safety and will hold him out of action this afternoon. Tight end Arik Gilbert was also ruled out last night for unknown reasons and also did not travel with the team.
South Carolina Football Injury Report
- RJ Roderick, S (Arm) QUESTIONABLE - Roderick missed the Arkansas game after suffering an injury against Georgia State.
- Corey Rucker, WR (Foot) QUESTIONABLE - Rucker has yet to make his season debut after injuring his foot during preseason camp. The Arkansas State transfer would provide a much-needed boost to this receiver room.
- Alex Huntley, EDGE (Leg) QUESTIONABLE - Huntley left the game against Arkansas with a lower-body injury but returned to action later in the contest.
- Cam Smith, CB (Unknown) QUESTIONABLE - Smith left the Arkansas game with a towel draped over his head. Beamer downplayed the significance of his injury post-game.
- David Spaulding, CB (Shoulder) QUESTIONABLE - Spaulding is still recovering from shoulder surgery but is reportedly trending in the right direction.
How to watch Georgia @ South Carolina
- Gameday: Saturday, September 17th, 2022.
- Game time: 12:00 pm ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
How to Listen to the Game
You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!
