Skip to main content

ICYMI: Adonai Mitchell Out For Georgia

Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell did not travel with Georgia and will be out with an ankle injury.

Reports surfaced on Friday night that Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell did not travel with the Bulldogs after suffering an ankle injury in a win over Samford.

Mitchell was questionable in the leadup to the contest, but the Bulldogs opted for safety and will hold him out of action this afternoon. Tight end Arik Gilbert was also ruled out last night for unknown reasons and also did not travel with the team.

South Carolina Football Injury Report

  • RJ Roderick, S (Arm) QUESTIONABLE - Roderick missed the Arkansas game after suffering an injury against Georgia State.
  • Corey Rucker, WR (Foot) QUESTIONABLE - Rucker has yet to make his season debut after injuring his foot during preseason camp. The Arkansas State transfer would provide a much-needed boost to this receiver room.
  • Alex Huntley, EDGE (Leg) QUESTIONABLE - Huntley left the game against Arkansas with a lower-body injury but returned to action later in the contest.
  • Cam Smith, CB (Unknown) QUESTIONABLE - Smith left the Arkansas game with a towel draped over his head. Beamer downplayed the significance of his injury post-game.
  • David Spaulding, CB (Shoulder) QUESTIONABLE - Spaulding is still recovering from shoulder surgery but is reportedly trending in the right direction.

How to watch Georgia @ South Carolina

  • Gameday: Saturday, September 17th, 2022.
  • Game time: 12:00 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

USATSI_19019212
Football

ICYMI: Adonai Mitchell Out For Georgia

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_18100657
Football

Arik Gilbert Did Not Travel With Team

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_18985915
Football

CBS Tabs Rattler As "Player With The Most To Gain"

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_17924828
Recruiting

2024 Hoops Prospect KJ Greene Jr. Visiting South Carolina

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_18985907
Football

South Carolina vs. Georgia: Key Players

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_17430666
Football

How To Watch South Carolina vs. Georgia

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19021043
Football

Gamecock Tackling Must Improve

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_18983794
Football

Storylines To Monitor vs. Georgia

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_17205162
Football

How Does South Carolina Get More From Josh Vann?

By Andrew Lyon