South Carolina vs. Georgia Sells Out

South Carolina vs. Georgia will be played in front of a sellout crowd. The excitement builds as fans see an up-and-coming football program take on the national champions.
It has been discussed ad nauseam this week how significant of a game this contest is against Georgia and how it could serve as an indicator of what the Gamecocks have both in individual players like Spencer Rattler and the entire program. So when Shane Beamer put out a call to action at his Tuesday press conference, the fanbase responded emphatically.

Early Thursday afternoon, the Gamecock Football Twitter account posted a video using a vantage point from the student section in Williams-Brice stadium to deliver the news.

It speaks volumes to how much the fanbase, despite the defeat against Arkansas this week, is still behind the image and vision of Shane Beamer for the team and the program. Beamer has these young Gamecocks playing hard and fast, a winning formula that should eventually equate to success in the win column.

Seven of the last ten Gamecock victories in this border battle have happened in Williams-Brice stadium. If the Gamecocks are going to pull off the upset on Saturday, they'll undoubtedly need the raucous crowd to play a factor in the game's outcome.

