Game Prep: Make Stetson Bennett A Hero

The Heisman Trophy is synonymous with excellence and outstanding achievement, sentiments that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has personified since arriving in Athens as a walk-on. Through two games, Bennett is atop the Heisman leaderboard, but oddly enough, it bodes well for South Carolina if he attempts to make plays on Saturday.

National pundits often critique Bennett's stature and talent, proclaiming he can't lead a potent offense because of a perceived lack of arm talent. Make no mistake; Bennett throws an NFL ball and can play on any stage.

His athleticism, variety of off-platform throws, and pre-snap tendencies culminate in one of the nation's most adept quarterbacks. Yet, when the Bulldogs take the field on offense, South Carolina needs him to try and make plays if they hope to win.

Bennett When Extending: Anyone's Guess

Stetson can certainly extend plays and create throws and yardage that wasn't initially present. If you cut on the Oregon tape, you see someone who makes plays with his feet, compensates for missed assignments, and digs his team out of bad situations.

However, there are two sides to every coin. Bennett's worst moments have come out of structure, as he tends to try to make things happen. He struggles with the "live to fight another down" mantra; many of his interceptions could be avoided if he accepted the defense won on that particular play.

Georgia drilled that into him this offseason, and he did show signs of progression in their opening two contests. However, habits often rear their ugly head in unpredictable moments, just as you think you've rid yourself of them.

South Carolina's defense is exploitable, as they showed last weekend. If Georgia wants to line up and run the ball forty times and come away with a 24-3 win, they certainly could.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken doesn't want to do that, though. He wants Bennett to line up and attack, at least for the first few quarters. Bennett may see something he believes he can take advantage of during film study, and all it takes is one wrong decision to change the game's complexion.

Bennett could make great plays and avoid danger when he inevitably extends. His performance against Oregon proved he could simultaneously play both dangerous and intelligent, a rare combination.

Unfortunately, if he manages those feats, the Gamecocks can just tip their caps. They need turnovers to win, and while Bennett is capable of making those mistakes, he could also burn them.

