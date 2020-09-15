SI.com
Brooks Austin Breaks Down Gunner Stockton's Season Opener

Chaunte'l Powell

Five-star Gamecock commit Gunner Stockton got the 38-31 win in his season opener, which was featured on ESPNU. Sports Illustrated's Brooks Austin shares what he saw from the quarterback in that contest.

The five-star quarterback out of Tiger, Ga. is the top quarterback prospect in the nation in the class of 2022 and the highest rated QB in recruit in Gamecock history. 

Sports Illustrated's Edwin Weathersby II takes a closer look at what five-star QB commit Gunner Stockton will bring to the Gamecocks in 2022 here. 

