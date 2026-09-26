Keys for the South Carolina Gamecocks to Upset the Alabama Crimson Tide

Tonight, the South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss week at the hands of the Mississippi State Bulldogs with an upset of the number eight ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Currently on a six-game skid against SEC opponents, the Gamecocks need a win quickly in order to continue hope about a season of competing for a playoff spot. If they want to pull off the upset on the road tonight, here is what will need to happen.

Take care of the ball:

Last week, the Gamecocks took a 16-0 lead on the Bulldogs, which seemed to be enough to solidify their victory going forward. However, turnovers quickly diminished their chances and ultimately led to their lead vanishing and never returning. On the road against the Tide, who play at one of the toughest venues in the country for visiting teams in Bryant-Denny Stadium, turnovers will destroy the chances of a Gamecock victory. Going against a wildly talented offense like the Tide, their margin for error is dime-sized. If they give the Tide short fields and allow the crowd to get into the game, it will be a scary matchup for the Gamecocks.

Sep 19, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) scrambles against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Don’t let Keelon Russell take over:

Alabama QB Keelon Russell is among the most talented players in college football. Similar to their opponent last week with Kamario Taylor, Russell is a threat to beat teams through the air and with his legs. The Texas native is the third leading passer in the SEC, behind only Trinidad Chambliss and Kamario Taylor. If the Gamecocks allow Russell to get rolling, it’s going to be a long night. However, if the Gamecock pass rush, led by Dylan Stewart is able to get pressure against an offensive line that has been questionable in multiple games this season, then coach Beamer’s team could be in this game until the very end.

Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell (12) runs for a long touchdown past Florida State defensive back Ma'Khi Jones (14) and Florida State defensive back Nehemiah Chandler (12) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida State 50-36. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Start Fast:

As I mentioned earlier, the Gamecocks raced out to a quick two touchdown lead, which in the past has been a struggle for the team, who notoriously started games slowly. On the opposite end, the Tide have consistently started games out slowly before finding their footing, especially in the second half. Even with the fast start, the Gamecocks must show the ability to play four quarters, as they’ve been prone to blow second half leads. If LaNorris Sellers is able to control the offense and the defense can prevent Keelon Russell from being a game breaker, the Gamecocks could find themselves on the right side of an upset in a matchup that always provides fans with a thrilling end.

The Gamecocks are set to kick off against the Tide at 7 PM ET on ESPN.