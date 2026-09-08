How Good is the Offense for the South Carolina Gamecocks?

This past weekend, the South Carolina Gamecocks demolished the Kent State Golden Flashes 57-0. While the victory was not a surprise despite being nearly a 40 point favorite, the style in which the Gamecocks dismantled the Flashes wasn’t entirely predictable. As Shane Beamer said after their victory in a social media post, “it looks like we [South Carolina] have an offense.”

WHAT COACH SAID 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/Vx7AyB4lU5 — South Carolina Football (@GamecockFB) September 5, 2026

To compare, last year, against the South Carolina State Bulldogs, the Gamecocks scored 38 points, but only two of the touchdowns were offensive. The Bulldogs outgained the Gamecocks and both teams failed to eclipse 300 yards. That trend of production continued throughout the entire season, as the Gamecocks were owners of one of the worst offenses in the country.

Luckily for the Gamecocks, Kendal Briles is now the offensive coordinator. His presence quickly brought a new spark to the team and had them looking like a well-oiled machine quickly into their first game.

Passing

One of the unique ways Briles renovated the offense was running concepts through the air that involved LaNorris Sellers getting the ball out of his hands quickly and allowing his playmakers to make an impact in space. This scheme quickly made an impact on Nyck Harbor. While he was mainly known as a deep ball threat in 2025, Briles made better use of his receiver’s uncanny speed. Most of Harbor’s receptions came on quick passes and screens that allowed him to fly past defenders, picking up several first downs.

The ability for the Gamecocks to make an impact in the quick pass game ultimately kept the defense on their toes, which allowed for Sellers to take the top off the defense, which is known as one of his super powers. The quick completions also seemingly boosted Sellers’ confidence with each completion, as he was in command the entire day, finishing 19/23 with 270 yards and three touchdowns.

Rushing

The success through the air allowed the offense to also thrive on the ground, which last season was arguably the team’s biggest weakness. Not only did the Gamecocks put up 278 rushing yards, but they also got support on the ground from multiple players, with three guys putting up more than 60 yards. Matt Fuller was the leading rusher for the bulk of the day, who opened the Gamecocks up for the day with their first touchdown of the day.

Sep 5, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Matt Fuller (28) rushes against the Kent State Golden Flashes in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offensive line was luckily able to stay healthy, with true freshman Darius Gray starting and handling the competition well, the Gamecocks were dominant and also more disciplined than what fans were used to, only committing three penalties.

The Gamecocks finished with 645 yards and put up 57 points. For reference, the team had 359 yards at halftime, which was already more than any entire game during Mike Shula’s tenure last season.

While it’s unrealistic that the Gamecocks can have this output every game, it's evident that Beamer and Briles have an offense that will allow them to compete in every game, which will ultimately make life much easier for their defense. Their ability to make an impact on the ground as well as all levels of the passing game is not only sustainable, but dangerous for any team who steps on the field against the Gamecocks?

The Gamecocks will look to continue their success this weekend against the Towson Tigers at 7 PM ET.