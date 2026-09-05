FINAL SCORE: South Carolina Gamecocks Dominate Kent State, Win 57-0.

The South Carolina Gamecocks have officially concluded their first game of the 2026 season. After a dominant day on both sides of the ball, the Gamecocks defeated the Kent State Golden Flashes, 57-0.

PASSING

One of the stories of the day was the outstanding offensive performance from the Gamecocks. With this matchup being the official introduction of Kendal Briles as the new South Carolina offensive coordinator, the Gamecocks wanted to put their newly found offensive prowess on display, and they did that in a big way.

LaNorris Sellers had a huge day, throwing for 19/23 for 270 yards. After connecting on a 37 yard touchdown once again to Donovan Murph on the first drive of the second half, Sellers sat down for the remainder of the game, already up 36-0. While a lot of his success through the air came from quick passes, the third year starter made several downfield throws with the ease that we didn’t see much last year.

Cutter Woods and Lucian Anderson each took snaps after Sellers sat down for the day. Each player led drives that led to touchdowns as well.

RECEIVING

The receiving room was a huge support, and the success of the position group was sprinkled all around. More than ten different players caught passes, with Donovan Murph leading the way with 92 yards and four receptions, with half of them being touchdowns.

THIS DUO IS RED HOT TODAY 🔥



LaNorris Sellers finds Donovan Murph AGAIN 💪@GamecockFB pic.twitter.com/AwExolv1tr — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 5, 2026

Nyck Harbor had the most receptions with five and also racked up 70 yards. Harbor was used in a much different way than last year, where he was mainly effective as exclusively a deep threat. Kendal Briles drew up plays that allowed the Washington D.C. native to get out in space and use his track speed to blow by defenders. Mazeo Bennett Jr., who had a quiet 2025, also found the endzone on three catches with 34 yards.

RUSHING

Maybe the biggest surprise of the day for the Gamecocks was their success on the ground. After being one of the country’s worst in terms of the ground game, the Gamecocks imposed their will on the Golden Eagles, rushing for 250 yards. Matt Fuller led the way with 74 yards on ten carries and scored the season’s inaugural touchdown on a seven yard rush. Five different backs took snaps, one of which was freshman Jabree Coleman, whose two carries led to totuchdowns, with the first being for 60 yards.

HIS FIRST CARRY AS A GAMECOCK IS A 60 YARD HOUSE CALL @ColemanJabree 👀🤯 pic.twitter.com/YxfR191ntM — 1801 Media (@1801MediaCo) September 5, 2026

The Gamecocks totaled over 600 yards on offense, which is nearly double their average of yards per game last season.

DEFENSE

Defensively, the Gamecocks suffocated the Golden Flashes and kept them out of the endzone. Whenever it seemed that Kent State was gaining ground, the Gamecocks quickly dug their heels in and ended each possession with a punt or turnover, excluding running out the clock at the end of the second half.

The Gamecocks forced one turnover, which was an interception that came in the fourth quarter from freshman defensive back Kosci Barnes picked off the Golden Flashes in the fourth quarter. The team also tallied four tackles for loss and one sack, which was a combined effort between Anthony Addison and true freshman Julian Walker. Judge Collier led the way with four total tackles.

Today’s performance is a major step in the right direction for the Gamecocks, who continue their three game home stand next week against the Towson Tigers at 7 PM ET.