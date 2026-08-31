Two seasons ago, South Carolina Gamecock redshirt freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers burst on the college football scene and quickly became one of the most exciting players the sport had to offer. The discussion of his future following that offseason wasn’t only whether or not he could win the Heisman trophy, but how highly Sellers would be taken in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately for the Florence, SC native, his 2025 fortunes weren’t exactly favorable. Sellers heads into the 2026 season as the starter for his third season as the Gamecocks look to bounce back from a losing season.

A Look at 2025

From whatever angle one might view success for a quarterback, the 2025 campaign was undoubtedly a disappointment for LaNorris Sellers. After being second in betting odds to win the Heisman following their early win over Virginia Tech, both Sellers and his team’s success declined quickly.

Statistically, Sellers regressed in every major area for quarterbacks, including yards, completion percentage, passing touchdowns, and QBR, while throwing more interceptions. With only 15 less attempts, Sellers also saw his rushing yards more than cut in half.

While wins are indicative of overall team performance, quarterbacks receive the most flack or praise for the outcome of a game. For a team that went from nine wins in 2024 to four in 2025, it’s fair to point Sellers’ statistical regression certainly playing a factor in the dramatic dropoff in wins.

Being fair, there were several factors that stifled Sellers’ ability to thrive, including an injured and inexperienced offensive line that resembled musical chairs more than a driving force of an offense. This led to the Gamecocks surrendering the third most sacks in the country, as well as generating a bottom ten ranking in terms of rushing yards. While Sellers inability to consistently make routine throws and get rid of the ball quickly certainly played a factor in the sack number, the offensive line he was surrounded by was the biggest factor in the poor offensive production.

Can Sellers Bounce Back This Season?

My answer is a resounding yes. The natural talent LaNorris Sellers possesses will always give him the ability to succeed and produce at all levels at the quarterback position. Even with the woes seen last season, Sellers showed flashes of being one of the most gifted players in the country. He is still probably the best blend of speed and arm talent in the country.

With a new offensive coordinator who is geared towards an air attack after the Mike Shula experiment failed miserably in 2025, Sellers and the Gamecocks are motivated to redeem themselves and do a complete 180 and get back to the winning ways of 2024. Despite a tough schedule, the offensive talent the Gamecocks retained and added, including former Georgia receiver Nitro Tuggle, will certainly boost the air attack for Sellers. If Sellers makes statistical leaps in all the categories mentioned earlier that he previously regressed in, there is a serious opportunity for the Gamecocks to not only get back to being a winning football team, but also potentially competing for the SEC and even the College Football Playoff.

As for Sellers specifically, this will likely be his final season in college football as he prepares to set his eyes for the NFL Draft. With the aforementioned potential improvement, Sellers could see his name skyrocket up draft boards, even competing for the number one overall pick in the draft.