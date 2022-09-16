How To Watch South Carolina vs. Georgia
The defending national champions open up their SEC schedule by taking on a former staffer and his up-and-coming program; that's appointment viewing in today's college football.
The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday in Columbia, a matchup that could alter perceptions of both programs. Fans will want to get all the action on Saturday, leaving one main question: where can they watch?
How to Watch Georgia @ South Carolina
- Gameday: Saturday, September 17th, 2022.
- Game time: 12:00 pm ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
How to Listen to the Game
You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!
South Carolina Injury Report
- RJ Roderick, S (Arm) QUESTIONABLE - Roderick missed the Arkansas game after suffering an injury against Georgia State.
- Corey Rucker, WR (Foot) QUESTIONABLE - Rucker has yet to make his season debut after injuring his foot during preseason camp. The Arkansas State transfer would provide a much-needed boost to this receiver room.
- Alex Huntley, EDGE (Leg) QUESTIONABLE - Huntley left the game against Arkansas with a lower-body injury but returned to action later in the contest.
- Cam Smith, CB (Unknown) QUESTIONABLE - Smith left the Arkansas game with a towel draped over his head. Beamer downplayed the significance of his injury post-game.
- David Spaulding, CB (Shoulder) QUESTIONABLE - Spaulding is still recovering from shoulder surgery but is reportedly trending in the right direction.
