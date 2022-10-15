Skip to main content

How To Watch: SEC Saturdays

South Carolina fans need to pay attention to things around the conference on Saturday afternoon.

The Gamecocks will enjoy their only bye of the season this weekend but still must pay attention to things happening around the SEC.

The weekend events may alter South Carolina's season outlook. Several marquee matchups will captivate the nation's eye, and conference standings are on the line. The SEC holds multiple big games, as per usual.

South Carolina fans may have planned other activities but should put themselves in front of a television to monitor things. They jump into the thick of their conference schedule next week and should take the weekend as a learning opportunity.

Auburn @ Ole Miss

  • Game time:  12:00 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: Neyland Stadium (Oxford, Mississippi)

Alabama @ Tennessee

    • Game time: 3:30 pm ET
    • TV: CBS
    • Stadium: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)

    Vanderbilt @ Georgia

    • Game time: 3:30 pm ET
    • TV: SEC.Network
    • Stadium: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)

    Arkansas @ BYU

    • Game time: 3:30 pm ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium (Provo, Utah)

    LSU @ Florida

    • Game time: 7:00 pm ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: The Swamp (Gainesville, Florida)

    Mississippi State @ Kentucky

    • Game time: 7:30 pm ET
    • TV: SEC Network
    • Stadium: Kroger Field (Lexington, Kentucky)

    Several of these matchups change the landscape of college football. Alabama and Tennessee is likely the biggest game of the day, but multiple others have lasting implications for the rest of South Carolina's season.

