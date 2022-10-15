How To Watch: SEC Saturdays

The Gamecocks will enjoy their only bye of the season this weekend but still must pay attention to things happening around the SEC.

The weekend events may alter South Carolina's season outlook. Several marquee matchups will captivate the nation's eye, and conference standings are on the line. The SEC holds multiple big games, as per usual.

South Carolina fans may have planned other activities but should put themselves in front of a television to monitor things. They jump into the thick of their conference schedule next week and should take the weekend as a learning opportunity.

Auburn @ Ole Miss

Game time: 12:00 pm ET



12:00 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Neyland Stadium (Oxford, Mississippi)

Alabama @ Tennessee

Game time: 3:30 pm ET

3:30 pm ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)

Vanderbilt @ Georgia

Game time: 3:30 pm ET



3:30 pm ET TV: SEC.Network

SEC.Network Stadium: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)

Arkansas @ BYU

Game time: 3:30 pm ET



3:30 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium (Provo, Utah)

LSU @ Florida

Game time: 7:00 pm ET



7:00 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: The Swamp (Gainesville, Florida)

Mississippi State @ Kentucky

Game time: 7:30 pm ET



7:30 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: Kroger Field (Lexington, Kentucky)

Several of these matchups change the landscape of college football. Alabama and Tennessee is likely the biggest game of the day, but multiple others have lasting implications for the rest of South Carolina's season.

