Best Bets For The Weekend

College football may be at its best this weekend; the slate is littered with elite games from dawn to dusk. South Carolina doesn't get in on the action, but that doesn't mean fans should walk away from their televisions.

The Gamecocks will pay close attention to the weekend, as several matchups have looming implications for them moving forward. Fans should pay attention to these games and may use some money to make things interesting.

We've outlined three bets to keep you involved in all the action from noon kickoffs until the Pac-12 after dark. The bets span several sites, and you must check state availability to see if you are eligible to place a bet.

Penn State +7 vs. Michigan @ 12:00 PM EST: (-107), Barstool Sportsbook

Several factors are working against the Nittany Lions in this one. The Big House is one of the most difficult atmospheres in college football, and the Wolverines are playing impressive defense right now.

Furthermore, quarterback JJ McCarthy has grabbed complete control of the starting job. He's thrown nine touchdowns against one interception, one of the best ratios in the sport.

This bet centers around two things: Penn State continues to mount momentum after dismantling Auburn, and they finally pivot to quarterback Drew Allar. Allar is the more talented option, and this may be where they bench elder statesman Sean Clifford.

Alabama -8 vs. Tennessee @ 2:30 PM EST: (-110) Bovada Sportsbook

This is the biggest matchup of the weekend. The Volunteers are on the rise behind the offensive genius of head coach Josh Heupel and the dynamic quarterback Hendon Hooker.

Unfortunately, Tennessee has a lackluster secondary that the Crimson Tide should be able to exploit. There are murmurs of quarterback Bryce Young being available, in which case, taking Alabama with the points is a smart play.

Heupel has positioned his team well, but they are probably a year away from competing for the SEC crown legitimately. This will be an exciting test for Tennessee, but we are taking the proven commodity.

Mississippi State -3.5 vs. Kentucky @ 7:30 PM EST: (-110) Fanduel Sportsbook

Quarterback Will Rogers is one of the better stories in the SEC. He leads the conference in all major passing statistical categories and is doing it efficiently.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis will reportedly be back, but the Wildcats have their issues outside of him. Their lackluster offensive line will attempt to protect a quarterback with an ankle injury, a recipe that doesn't bode well.

Kroger Field is a challenging atmosphere to play in, but Mississippi State has been rolling recently. Head coach Mike Leach has them positioned as one of the better offensive teams in the SEC West, and a win on Saturday would be huge.

