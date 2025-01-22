LaNorris Sellers Listed As A Heisman Favorite Entering 2025 Season
The South Carolina Gamecocks enter the 2025 season with a bit of optimism considering how 2024 ended. We take a look at this Heisman Odds that Indicate LaNorris Sellers is going to have a big year.
The South Carolina Gamecocks finsihed the 2024 regular season (9-3) and had plenty of people talking about them as if they deserved to be in the College Football Playoff. An unfortunate loss to Illinois in the Citrus Bowl was quite a stain on what felt like a great season for the Gamecocks.
Now, they enter the offseason expecting quite a lot of growth from an already impressive quarterback in LaNorris Sellers. Sellers had moments of pure brillance in 2024. At times he completely took the game over, creating explosive after explosive — seemingly a threat to score at any moment. Those moments of excellence were clouded by a bit of a turnover problem. If he could clean those issues up and continues to develop as a down to down passer, the ceiling is extremely high.
A high enough ceiling to vault LaNorris Sellers into the preseason Heisman Discussion, per FanDuel.
2025 Heisman Odds
- Garrett Nussmeier +850
- Arch Manning +850
- Cade Klubnik +1200
- Drew Allar +1200
- Nico Iamaleava +1200
- Jeremiah Smith +1200
- LaNorris Sellers +1800
- Julian Sayin +1800
- Carson Beck +2000
- Dante Moore +2000
- John Mateer, +2500
- DJ Lagway +2500
- Kevin Jennings +3000
- Miller Moss +3300
- Gunner Stockton +3300
At +1800, Sellers has the third best odds to win the Heismans in 2025.
