Las Vegas Raiders Expected to Hire South Carolina Gamecocks Staffer

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to hire South Carolina football's Joe DeCamillis.

Coaching staff turnover continues to occur at both the collegiate and professional level. Organizations and programs are continuing to fill out their staffs ahead of the upcoming season, and the Gamecocks are now in the market for a new special teams coordinator.

The Las Vegas Radiers are expected to hrie Joe DeCamillis as their special teams coordinator, according to Matt Zenitz. He spent the last three seasons in that role with the Gamecocks.

South Carolina Gamecocks Lose Staffer to the NFL

Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DeCamillis has a long line of experience at the NFL level. He got his start with the Denver Broncos back in 1991. He bounced around in the league until 2022 when he joined Steve Sarkisian at Texas. After 2023, the Gamecocks then hired DeCamillis and he has been with the program ever since.

During his time in Columbia, he brought a lot of success to South Carolina's special teams.

In his first season with the Gamecocks, DeCamillis mentored punter Kai Kroeger, who earned second-team All-America honors and was the coaches’ selection as the All-SEC punter. A Ray Guy semifinalist, Kroeger led the SEC and ranked third in the country, averaging 47.8 yards per punt.

In his second season at South Carolina, he was nominated for the Broyles Award. That season, South Carolina worked in a new player at every specialist role. Mason Love was the nation’s second-ranked freshman punter and earned Freshman All-SEC honors after averaging 45.1 yards per punt, the league’s third-best mark. Max Kelley also earned Freshman All-SEC honors as a kickoff specialist. Vicari Swain was an All-SEC returner after averaging 15.9-yards per punt return with three touchdowns, tying the school’s single-season record, set in 1971.

DeCamillis has a unique background for someone who has been coaching football for multiple decades. He did not play football in college, instead he wrestled at Wyoming where he was an All-American.

He got his start with the Broncos working for his father-in-law Dan Reeves as an administrative assistant. He then transitioned into a special teams assistant. He has been working with special teams ever since.

Thankfully for South Carolina, head coach Shane Beamer has a background in special teams coaching himself. He coached special teams at South Carolina back in 2007 and coached them at Georgia from 2016-2017. It's something Beamer has always held in high priority during his time as South Carolina's head coach.

