South Carolina Is Expected to Name Matthew Smiley As the Next Special Teams Coordinator

South Carolina has found its next Special Teams Coordinator. ESPN's Pete Thamel reports the Gamecocks have circled in on Matthew Smiley, who previously served as the special teams coordinator for the Bufallo Bills (2022-2024).

Following Joe DeCamillis' departure to take over the special teams with the Las Vegas Raiders, Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks have acted quickly on finding his replacement from the NFL ranks. Matthew Smiley has been the special team's coordinator for the Buffalo Bills from 2022-2024 and has previously worked in the same role for Dartmouth, Eastern Illionois, and Charleston Southern.

According to the NFL's website, Smiley most recently coached a top five unit in the league back in 2024. Smiley will be expected to come in and take over a unit that played well for DeCamillis in his time with the garnet and black. Like DeCamillis, Smiley brings multiple years of NFL coaching experience, something Beamer has valued heavily in the past.

Sources: South Carolina is expected to hire Matthew Smiley as the school's new special teams coordinator. He's worked in special teams in the NFL for more than a decade and was Buffalo's STC from 2022-24. He's been STC at Dartmouth, Eastern Illinois and Charleston Southern. pic.twitter.com/t0nrZKwx7n — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 20, 2026

The official announcement from the University has yet to have been made. We will keep you updated as soon as the announcement becomes official.

