CBS Sports Predicts Big Challenges for South Carolina's 2026 College Football Season

According to CBS Sports, the South Carolina Gamecocks face a major uphill battle to reach their goals in 2026.

The 2026 college football season is just months away as teams across the country look to build upon last year successes or improve upon undesired results. With so many changes taking place in the sport this off-season, many teams are heading into the next season with a litany of expectations.

However, for some teams, achieving goals, may prove to be harder than anticipated. According to CBS Sports one team that may struggle to do so this year is Shane Beamer's South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks are heading into the 2026 season fresh off their worst year of Beamers's tenure and our desperately looking to improve in hopes of making their first ever College Football Playoff. But a quick turnaround in massive improvement in record may be easier said than done.

"I don't know that 6-6 would save Shane Beamer, but after going 1-7 in the SEC last year, I suggest he tries to get there at a minimum. Considering this program was on the precipice of a playoff spot in 2024, last year's fall to 4-8 hurt even more," wrote CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli. "Now they have to deal with a nine-game SEC schedule while also playing a road game against Clemson outside the league. The good news is the Gamecocks get five of their conference games at home this year, and that's a big help. Also, three of those five feel winnable (Miss State, Kentucky, Tennessee). They're likely must-wins if the Cocks want to go bowling."

Shane Beamer's Lofty Goals for South Carolina in 2026

Nov 1, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer holds a football and reacts on the field before the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

While reaching a bowl game in 2026 would be a massive improvement, it is not the ultimate goal for Shane Beamer and his staff. The Gamecocks' head coach has stated that his expectation for his team is that they will be competing for a College Football Playoff spot come the end of the regular season.

Seeing that the 2026 season will likely be the team's last year with highly talented players such as LaNorris Sellers, Nyck Harbor, Dylan Stewart, and others, 2026 will likely be South Carolina's best window to achieve that goal.

Wow, massive challenges may lay ahead for South Carolina, Shane Beamer, and his staff have assembled a roster that features more than enough talent to be an extremely competitive team within the SEC and the Gamecocks could have a massive turnaround year in 2026.