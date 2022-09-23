Latest Injury Report For South Carolina vs. Charlotte

Head coach Shane Beamer provided an injury update in his media availability this week. Beamer ruled two defenders out of action, and it seems there will be many game-time decisions.

The Gamecocks have dealt with some unfortunate luck on the injury front recently. Their secondary has already lost two key contributors for the week and could potentially be down two more.

Beamer sounded optimistic that some players would be able to find their way onto the field on Saturday but declined to make any concrete statements regarding players listed as questionable.

South Carolina Injury Report

RJ Roderick, S (Arm) QUESTIONABLE - Roderick missed the Arkansas game after suffering an injury against Georgia State.

Corey Rucker, WR (Foot) QUESTIONABLE - Rucker has yet to make his season debut after injuring his foot during preseason camp. The Arkansas State transfer would provide a much-needed boost to this receiver room.

Alex Huntley, EDGE (Leg) QUESTIONABLE - Huntley left the game against Arkansas with a lower-body injury but returned to action later in the contest.

Cam Smith, CB (Unknown) QUESTIONABLE - Smith left the Arkansas game with a towel draped over his head. Beamer downplayed the significance of his injury post-game.

David Spaulding, CB (Shoulder) OUT - Spaulding is still recovering from shoulder surgery but is reportedly trending in the right direction. He will miss his fourth consecutive game this weekend.

Darius Rush, CB (Hamstring) OUT - Rush dealt with a hamstring issue against Georgia and ultimately left the contest. He will miss his first game against Charlotte.

