Rattler's Unconventional Path Begins

For better and worse, the news cycle determines the public perception of relevant figures. The more positive press one garners, the more the public likes you. Unfortunately, that trend also flips the other way.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler has undergone an image crisis; thirteen months ago, he was anointed as the potential No. 1 overall draft pick, future Heisman Trophy winner, and NFL franchise signal caller. Those expectations aren't fair for anyone, much less a second-year starter.

Rattler failed to live up to near-impossible expectations, eventually losing his starting job to freshman quarterback Caleb Williams. A few months later, Rattler entered the transfer portal and landed in Columbia with the Gamecocks.

The same hype machine that prophesized his greatness was ultimately what caused his fall from grace. National analysts remain critical of his work ethic and mentality, despite assurances from head coach Shane Beamer that Rattler works hard.

It's tough to break these stigmas and rewrite a narrative as a third-year starter. However, Rattler will attempt to do that moving forward this season; his most challenging battles are behind him, but the real work begins now.

He hasn't progressed much since his first year with the Oklahoma Sooners; his splash plays are flashes in the pan, which are acceptable for a freshman but disappointing for a redshirt junior.

Beamer confirmed they have been returning to the basics this week, forcing Rattler to win from the pocket and work up in his drops. While these are encouraging comments, it's tough to shake bad habits this late in a career.

If anyone can accomplish such a feat, it is Rattler. His processing skills and physical gifts put him amongst esteemed company. When everything clicks, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better signal caller than No. 7.

However, many times things don't click. He gets two games to iron out inconsistencies against Charlotte and South Carolina State before the Gamecocks head into their SEC schedule.

Defenses are waiting on the other side of October, hoping the current Rattler shows up. His play could prove detrimental to this squad; conversely, he could be the reason for a big late-season push.

As per usual, everything boils down to the man under center. South Carolina has enough talent to compete with every team left on their schedule and, despite their insufficiencies, can win these games if Rattler plays well.

Few have accomplished what Rattler will attempt to do, but those around South Carolina feel confident he can add his name to an exclusive list.