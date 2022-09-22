Marcus Satterfield Encourages Fans Remain Patient

South Carolina's offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield has received public scrutiny after the Gamecocks' slow offensive start. Fans often look for a fall man, and Satterfield projects as a perfect candidate.

However, the responsibility of poor play calling isn't a direct reflection on Satterfield. Yes, he owns some responsibility for their offensive miscues, but it is a collaborative process that entails everyone from the head coach to offensive analysts.

Nonetheless, Satterfield owned the blame during his media availability on Wednesday afternoon. He encouraged fans to remain positive, emphasizing that the Gamecocks are close to breaking through.

"I honestly, truly believe we're getting really close. Nobody wants to hear it, but it takes time, it takes hard work."

Things should look better against Charlotte and South Carolina State, but their real challenge begins against Kentucky three weeks from now. Their SEC schedule is demanding, but the Gamecocks can win every game.

The Gamecocks must improve on the offensive side of the ball if they have any hope of winning these games. Most of their success comes down to quarterback Spencer Rattler, who Satterfield praised during his press conference.

"I'm excited. Every single week he screws something up and then spends the whole following week fixing it. And he'll screw something up this weekend and work to fix it. It's been really cool to see his work ethic."

Beamer provided similar insight into Rattler's preparation. It appears players in the building are working hard, but we already knew that. The staff seems to be working towards the same goal, making their concepts less predictable and configuring ways to sustain drives.

The Gamecocks also need to figure out how to make explosive plays. They have struggled to connect on downfield shots, but opportunities are there. This coaching staff's job is to figure out how to make those connections.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.