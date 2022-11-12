Skip to main content

LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. Florida

South Carolina and Florida have a lot riding on the afternoon contest. Gamecocks Digest has readers covered with the latest information about the Sunshine State affair.

Late-season SEC affairs mean more for everyone. South Carolina travels to Gainesville, Florida, to take on the Gators (5-4). Florida is inconsistent but has a lot of talent on both sides.

Head coach Billy Napier expressed admiration for South Carolina's rebuild. Napier inherited the program similarly to how head coach Shane Beamer came to coach South Carolina: old, historic programs losing their way and needing a revitalization.

Florida has played their best football of late. They haven't turned the football over in three weeks, a massive improvement from their early-season struggles. Quarterback Anthony Richardson and the run game have led them to short spurts of efficiency

The Gamecocks must play completely in all three phases to stave off the Gators. The crowd should be a major factor, but South Carolina can't let a hostile environment throw them off their game.

Pregame Story Lines

South Carolina Football Injury Report

  • Corey Rucker, WR (Foot) OUT - Rucker is out for the season after undergoing surgery. He will return to action next season for South Carolina.
  • MarShawn Lloyd, RB (Thigh) OUT - Lloyd is out for the second consecutive week after suffering a thigh bruise against Missouri.
  • BJ Gibson, S (Hamstring) OUT - Gibson had begun to come on for the Gamecocks but injured his hamstring against Vanderbilt. MRIs indicated they avoided major injury, but he misses his first game this afternoon.
  • Gameday: Saturday, November 12th, 2022.
  • Game time: 4:00 pm ET
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Stadium: The Swamp (Gainesville, Florida)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

