WATCH: Billy Napier Talks South Carolina

South Carolina's game against Florida is the swing game for their season. A win builds momentum as they head toward two top-10 opponents, while a loss sends them down their 2021 path.

Head coach Billy Napier also faces high stakes. The Gators (5-4) have had a tumultuous season ripe with inconsistencies but are playing better football of late.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson powered them to an electric start but struggled with turnovers midway through the season. The Gators attempted to become a high-octane offense but pivoted to a run-first mentality.

That ground-and-pound attitude has served them well. Florida is generating more explosive plays over the past three weeks than at any point during their season, despite their 1-2 record.

Napier expressed that they must stick to their fundamentals and a new identity. South Carolina tends to draw teams away from what they do well, and he confirmed he's emphasized that all week.

Florida has the talent to win the game, but the coaching and execution must match the intangibles. The Gamecocks are in the opposite situation, trying to get their talent acquisition to match the level of coaching.

