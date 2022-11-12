Skip to main content

WATCH: Billy Napier Talks South Carolina

Florida head coach Billy Napier broke down South Carolina ahead of the upcoming matchup.

South Carolina's game against Florida is the swing game for their season. A win builds momentum as they head toward two top-10 opponents, while a loss sends them down their 2021 path.

Head coach Billy Napier also faces high stakes. The Gators (5-4) have had a tumultuous season ripe with inconsistencies but are playing better football of late.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson powered them to an electric start but struggled with turnovers midway through the season. The Gators attempted to become a high-octane offense but pivoted to a run-first mentality.

That ground-and-pound attitude has served them well. Florida is generating more explosive plays over the past three weeks than at any point during their season, despite their 1-2 record.

Napier expressed that they must stick to their fundamentals and a new identity. South Carolina tends to draw teams away from what they do well, and he confirmed he's emphasized that all week.

Florida has the talent to win the game, but the coaching and execution must match the intangibles. The Gamecocks are in the opposite situation, trying to get their talent acquisition to match the level of coaching.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

USATSI_19325070
Football

WATCH: Billy Napier Talks South Carolina

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19388390
Basketball

LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. Clemson

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19388284
Basketball

Injury Report Before Clemson

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19372002
Football

Staff Predictions: South Carolina vs. Florida

By SI Staff Report
USATSI_19372213
Football

How To Watch: South Carolina vs. Florida

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_17109895
Football

MarShawn Lloyd's Status Remains Uncertain

By Evan Crowell
IMG_8471
Football

BJ Gibson Out vs. Florida

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19364944
Football

Game Prep: Inconsistent Florida Defense

By Andrew Lyon
IMG_8505
Recruiting

Nyckoles Harbor Talks Recruitment

By Evan Crowell