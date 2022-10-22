LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M
South Carolina has another marquee matchup on Saturday evening as they host the Texas A&M Aggies. Both squads are playing for a lot, and a win could be the difference between an impressive or disappointing season.
The Gamecocks enter play on a two-game winning streak, including a massive win over Kentucky. Meanwhile, Texas A&M is coming off a heartbreaking loss against Alabama. The Aggies had an opportunity to win but failed on the goal line with time expiring.
Texas A&M opened as the favorite, but the lines moved toward South Carolina in the leadup to kickoff. The Gamecocks are hosting several priority recruits; a win would mean a lot for their program.
Pregame Story Lines
South Carolina Football Injury Report
- Corey Rucker, WR (Foot) OUT - Rucker is out tonight after aggravating his injury from preseason camp. He has only played one game in seven possible contests this season.
- Terrell Dawkins, EDGE (Knee) OUT - Dawkins is still out after undergoing knee surgery earlier this year. However, head coach Shane Beamer confirmed that Dawkins practiced with the team on Thursday.
Texas A&M hasn't announced their starting quarterback yet. Quarterback Haynes King will be active, but head coach Jimbo Fisher has declined to provide a concrete answer. King sustained a lower-body injury against Alabama.
How to Watch Texas A&M @ South Carolina
- Gameday: Saturday, October 22nd, 2022.
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
How to Listen to the Game
You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!
