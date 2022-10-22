Three Key Offensive Targets Headline Visit List

Big games attract special players; recruits want to see hard-fought, competitive games. They will get that on Saturday evening when South Carolina hosts Texas A&M in one of the marquee matchups of the day.

The Gamecocks are using the evening affair to showcase their programs to several high-level recruits. They are beginning to focus on the 2024 class and are bringing in some big names.

They only have two commits in the fold for that cycle but should gain some more in the coming months. Saturday will go a long way in determining how their class shakes out, specifically with three players.

Jayden Bradford, QB

South Carolina already has a 2024 quarterback in Dante Reno, son of Yale head coach Tony Reno. However, that hasn't stopped them from publicly flirting with quarterback Jayden Bradford, a talented signal caller that attends the prolific IMG Academy.

Bradford will be on campus for the second time in six weeks. Penn State appears to be the leader in his recruitment, but two visits signify some apparent interest on Bradford's part.

He's a capable athlete with a live arm. Bradford's talent jumps off the screen when watching him, but his poise makes him attractive. IMG puts a lot on his plate, and Bradford often finds ways to deliver.

Anthony Carrie, RB

Running back Anthony Carrie is South Carolina's top priority for the 2024 class. His three-down ability is enticing, as he can do many things well at a young age.

Current Gamecock commits are pushing hard for this, posting social media messages calling Carrie to commit. His recruitment is still early, and there doesn't seem to be a leader.

South Carolina could put itself in the driver's seat with a strong showing on Saturday evening. Carrie will see how they utilize running back MarShawn Lloyd, one of the best backs in the conference.

Jonathan Paylor, WR

Wide receiver Jonathan Paylor was a last-minute surprise as he announced his trip on Friday afternoon. Paylor is their top target at wide receiver, someone they feel can immediately take the top off SEC defenses.

His speed and athletic profile make him an intriguing prospect. Paylor is still raw, but coaching could unlock an extraordinary level. If Paylor learns the nuances of wide receivers, he could become a dangerous player at the next level.

Many thought NC State was in control, but over the past week, there has been some public flirting between South Carolina and Paylor. It's still early, but a good showing from the passing game could entice Paylor.

