SI.com
GamecockDigest
HomeBasketballFootballOther SportsBaseball
Search

Freshman MarShawn Lloyd In Good Spirits With No Further Knee Damage

Chaunte'l Powell

A week ago the South Carolina Gamecocks received a huge blow as freshman sensation MarShawn Lloyd was ruled out for the season with a torn ACL.

The rookie running back had already been drawing comparisons to premiere backs during spring practices. Head coach Will Muschamp spoke to the media on Wednesday and said despite the circumstances, Lloyd remains upbeat.

“To attest to MarShawn’s maturity and his mental toughness, I said to him ‘I’m so sorry.’ He said ‘coach, this was supposed to happen. God willing, this happened to me and I’m gonna handle it.’ And that’s just the type of young man he is,” Muschamp said. “He’s in a very good mental place right now…his best football’s ahead of him, I can assure you of that.”

Muschamp noted that the injury happened on a routine play and that there was no structural damage to his knee.

He was running down the field, he made a cut and looked like he hyperextended his leg a little bit,” he said. “He came down, jumped up. Genetically, he’s different from most human beings. He jumped up and down a couple times and was fine, didn’t think anything of it. He jogged off the field. We needed to do an MRI and Clint Haggard had came to me and said he had torn his ACL and that’s it, there’s no other issues in the knee. So from that standpoint, we’re fortunate.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gamecock Defensive Line Says They Can Be Better Than Last Year

Wednesday several members of the defense spoke, including sophomore defensive lineman Zaach Pickens, who said as good as last year’s defense was, the best is still yet to come.

Chaunte'l Powell

SI's Reduced Capacity CFB Rankings

https://twitter.com/ByPatForde/status/1298605415564017665?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Muschamp Says Gamecocks Addressing An Offensive Weakness

While he's seen progress from his offense South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday that there is still work to be done, particularly in the red zone.

Chaunte'l Powell

Around The SEC: Concerns On And Off The Field

As the season gears up, here's a look at what SEC teams are focusing on both on the field and off it.

SI Staff Report

Breaking Down The Tape: Gunner Stockton

The Gamecocks landed the five-star QB last week and Brian Smith breaks down the tape.

Brian Smith

SI All-American Presents #SI99

https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1298039945765040131?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Kaela Davis Picked Up By Atlanta Dream

https://twitter.com/DorothyJGentry/status/1297938044910272513?s=20

Chaunte'l Powell

Six Gamecock Opponents Featured In AP Top 25 Poll

https://twitter.com/AP_Top25/status/1297929143737352196?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Carolina Connection: The First Week Back

Sports Illustrated's Quierra Luck and Chaunte'l Powell talk about the first week back on UNC and South Carolina's campuses and pose an interesting question about the role of college athletes in the workforce.

Chaunte'l Powell

by

Quierra Luck

Top Stories From South Carolina's First Week Of Practice

Week one of practice is in the books and saw a number of interesting developments for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Chaunte'l Powell