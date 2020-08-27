Freshman MarShawn Lloyd In Good Spirits With No Further Knee Damage

A week ago the South Carolina Gamecocks received a huge blow as freshman sensation MarShawn Lloyd was ruled out for the season with a torn ACL.

The rookie running back had already been drawing comparisons to premiere backs during spring practices. Head coach Will Muschamp spoke to the media on Wednesday and said despite the circumstances, Lloyd remains upbeat.

“To attest to MarShawn’s maturity and his mental toughness, I said to him ‘I’m so sorry.’ He said ‘coach, this was supposed to happen. God willing, this happened to me and I’m gonna handle it.’ And that’s just the type of young man he is,” Muschamp said. “He’s in a very good mental place right now…his best football’s ahead of him, I can assure you of that.”

Muschamp noted that the injury happened on a routine play and that there was no structural damage to his knee.

He was running down the field, he made a cut and looked like he hyperextended his leg a little bit,” he said. “He came down, jumped up. Genetically, he’s different from most human beings. He jumped up and down a couple times and was fine, didn’t think anything of it. He jogged off the field. We needed to do an MRI and Clint Haggard had came to me and said he had torn his ACL and that’s it, there’s no other issues in the knee. So from that standpoint, we’re fortunate.”