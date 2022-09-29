Skip to main content

Greg Adkins Steps Away From Team

Offensive line coach Greg Adkins is reportedly away from the team dealing with personal health issues.

According to David Cloninger of The Post and Courier, offensive line coach Greg Adkins has stepped away from the team with some minor health issues.

Adkins had this offensive line playing at a high level. The Gamecocks started out slow in pass protection but have improved every week and are now a strong point of this offense.

How To Watch South Carolina State @ South Carolina

  • Gameday: Thursday, September 29th, 2022.
  • Game time: 7:00 pm ET
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

South Carolina Injury Report

  • Darius Rush, CB (Hamstring) OUT - Rush dealt with a hamstring issue against Georgia and ultimately left the contest. He will miss his first game against Charlotte.
  • Dylan Wonnum, (Unknown) OUT - Wonnum was a surprise scratch against Charlotte, as the news broke just thirty minutes ahead of kickoff.
  • Terrell Dawkins, EDGE (Knee) OUT - Dawkins underwent surgery last week and will be sidelined for several months. The Gamecocks expect him back at some point, per head coach Shane Beamer.

