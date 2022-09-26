Beamer Updates The Injury Report

In terms of injuries, the Gamecocks have had quite the bad luck to start the 2022 season. Playing three physical offenses to kick off the season took a toll on the team, especially defensively, as multiple guys, particularly in the secondary, have missed time due to injury, including this past week against Charlotte.

In his weekly teleconference call with the local media, coach Beamer provided an update on where things stand heading into the beginning of preparations for the South Carolina State game this coming weekend.

"Kind of the same as [Saturday night], nothing new from the game [Saturday night], thankfully. Everyone that I thought we had a chance to get back this week we still have a chance to get back. Darius Rush and Dylan Wonnum would be the two that are probably questionable right now, but we're very optimistic on both those guys."

Another player who dressed but did not see much action against the 49ers was freshman linebacker Stone Blanton. When asked for clarification regarding Blanton's health status, Beamer said it essentially wound up being a game-time decision but that Blanton shouldn't have any lingering effects from his injury.

"He hurt his shoulder against Georgia a little bit. He practiced this [past] week; he didn't do much on Tuesday, but he practiced on Wednesday and Thursday, and we had every intention to play him… and coming out of pregame warmups, he just didn't feel great about it… so we ended up not playing him, but he'll be fine and [it's] nothing significant."

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.