Gamecocks Appear In Multiple Early 2023 Rankings

The South Carolina Gamecocks had what many could probably consider the wildest ending to a season in recent college football history. After getting embarrassed against Florida in Gainesville, South Carolina rallied as a team in their final two regular-season games. They obliterated a top-five Tennessee Volunteers squad and ended a seven-game losing skid against their arch-rivals, the Clemson Tigers.

While South Carolina could not hold on against Notre Dame, it's evident that the Gamecocks are returning to relevancy based on head coach Shane Beamer's accomplishments. This notion has begun to pick up steam this month, as multiple outlets have started releasing their way-too-early top 25 rankings for the 2023 season, and the Gamecocks have been a constant in those discussions.

While these preseason rankings will undoubtedly hinge on whether or not either Spencer Rattler or Antwane Wells return next season, the distinct possibility has been enough to garner votes from writers of different publications.

247sports was the most kind to South Carolina, ranking the Gamecocks at No. 21 in their way-too-early rankings, noting that two staffers had South Carolina as the 20th-best team on their ballot, making the Gamecocks, either way, the fifth highest ranked SEC team in their poll.

Both Athlon Sports and Sporting News had the Gamecocks ranked at No. 25 in their way-too-early rankings, with Athlon Sports ranking South Carolina as the 7th-best team in the SEC, while Sporting News had the Gamecocks slotted as the 6th best SEC team in their respective poll. While most people will say these polls mean nothing, they mean a lot.

It signifies that the Gamecocks are firmly on the minds of major national news outlets, analysts, and writers who cover college football. In this case, attention is a good thing for South Carolina's football program.

