NFL Week Nine: Gamecocks In The League

Football is a bottom-line business driven by results-oriented people. The only thing that matters is getting in the win column, something South Carolina desperately needed against Vanderbilt.

They got things done, and while the effort wasn't flashy, it was enough. The same is true of the professional Gamecocks; there weren't many standout players in week nine, but many wins.

South Carolina continues to find ways to impact football games for the better, an innate quality that translates to the professional level. The NFL is an unforgiving league, and players who help your team win are commodities.

Stephon Gilmore, Colts CB - Gilmore had four tackles in a revenge game against the New England Patriots. The Colts lost 26-3.

Jaycee Horn, Panthers CB - Horn had six tackles in a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, 42-21.

Melvin Ingram, Dolphins EDGE - Ingram had two tackles and a sack in a win over the Chicago Bears, 35-32. He has begun to recapture some of his early-season momentum, where he appeared to be recapturing some magic.

Shi Smith, Panthers WR - Shi had one catch for twenty yards on two targets in a loss to the Bengals.

Hayden Hurst, Bengals TE - Hurst caught five passes for 35 yards in a win over the Panthers.

Kingsley Enagbare, Packers EDGE - Kingsley made one tackle in a loss to the Detroit Lions, 15-9.

Keisean Nixon, Packers CB - Nixon had two tackles in the loss to the Lions. He continues to impress in a special teams role, resulting in time at corner.

Chris Lammons, Chiefs CB - Lammons had one tackle in an overtime win over the Tennessee Titans, 20-17.

D.J. Wonnum, Vikings EDGE - Wonnum had one tackle and one sack in a win over the Washington Commanders, 20-17.

Ryan Succop, Buccaneers K - Succop went 3-4 on field goal tries in a 16-13 win over the Los Angeles Rams. His lone miss came outside 50 yards, and he went perfect on his extra point attempt.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.