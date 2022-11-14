NFL Week Ten: Gamecocks In The League

The results for the Gamecocks Saturday against the Gators were unsavory. Many were disappointed by the poor performances by South Carolina in what many would classify an embarrassing loss.

While the results were disappointing for the Gamecocks Saturday, that doesn’t mean the weekend was a wash for all Gamecocks. Many former Gamecocks in the NFL had fantastic performances Sunday.

Many former players of the University of South Carolina led their teams to big wins. The professional Gamecocks continue to impress at the NFL level, a testament to the hard work of the coaching staff trying to prepare these players for the league.

Stephon Gilmore, Colts CB – Gilmore totaled five tackles and two pass deflections, including a game-winning pass deflection on 4th and 7 in one-on-one coverage against Davante Adams.

Jaycee Horn, Panthers CB – Horn had one interception and three tackles in a Thursday Night Football win over the Falcons.

Melvin Ingram, Dolphins EDGE – Ingram had two tackles and a solo sack in a win against the Browns.

Shi Smith, Panthers WR – Shi caught one pass for 17 yards in a win over the Falcons.

Kingsley Enagbare, Packers EDGE – Enagbare totaled five tackles in an overtime win over the Cowboys.

D.J. Wonnum, Vikings EDGE – Wonnum had two tackles in an exciting overtime win over the Bills.

Ryan Succop, Buccaneers K – Succop missed one field goal but went 3/3 on extra points in a win over the Seahawks in Germany.

Deebo Samuel, 49ers WR – Deebo ran for 27 yards on four carries, as well as catching two passes for 24 yards in a win over the Chargers.

Damiere Byrd, Falcons WR – Byrd led the Falcons in receiving yards, catching three passes for 58 yards in a loss to the Panthers.

Ernest Jones, Rams LB – Jones led the Rams with tackles, totaling 10 in a loss to the Cardinals.

Jadeveon Clowney, Browns EDGE – Clowney made only one tackle in a loss to the Dolphins.

Rashad Fenton, Falcons CB – Fenton made four tackles in a loss to the Panthers.

