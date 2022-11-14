South Carolina vs. Tennessee Betting Lines, Odds

The “Orange Crush” portion of the Gamecocks schedule is officially here, and it is certainly not getting any easier.

The No. 5 ranked Tennessee Volunteers (8-2-0 ATS) will travel to Columbia as a 21.5-point favorite following South Carolina’s (5-5-0 ATS) worst offensive performance of the year.

Tennessee has been one of the most wagered teams of the season and is currently receiving 88% of the public money. The over/under was set at 67.5 and has now dropped to 66.

Fan Duel: Tennessee -21.5, South Carolina ML +920

Draft Kings: Tennessee -21, South Carolina ML +1100

Caesars Sportsbook: Tennessee -21, South Carolina ML +1050

Although it is the final night game in Williams-Brice Stadium this season, Vegas sees this game as a comfortable win for the Volunteers, and the public appears to agree.

The Spin

With Tennessee’s high-octane passing attack and South Carolina’s depth issues in the secondary, this game could quickly get away from the Gamecocks, and I project the 21.5-point spread will swell to 23 or 24 by kickoff.

Tennessee also has one of the most effective ground attacks in the SEC, ranking fourth overall in total rushing yards with 1,995, and South Carolina is among the worst in the SEC at stopping the run.

On the other side of the ball for South Carolina, running back Marshawn Lloyd is still questionable with a “deep thigh bruise” that has kept the starter out of the past two games. South Carolina will be in a much better position to compete offensively if he can go. Kickoff is set for 7:00 pm EST on ESPN, and temperatures should be in the mid-40s.

