Nick Saban Calls South Carolina the Most Improved Team in College Football
College football legend Nick Saban calls South Carolina the most improved team in all of college football.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are taking on the LSU Tigers this weekend in what is expected to be the biggest game of the entire weekend. The Gamecocks are fresh off of a road victory against the Kentucky Wildcats and the Tigers are fighting their way back from a week one loss against USC after defeating Nicholls State last weekend.
College Gameday is in town for the matchup. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer joined the Gameday crew on stage to break down some film and the segment ended with Nick Saban giving the Gamecocks and a Beamer a massive compliment. Beamer was telling a story about how his players get really nervous when Saban walks into the building because even they don't want to be chewed about by him, and Saban told Beamer to tell them this:
“You tell your team they improved more from week one to week two than any team in the country," Saban said.
The Gamecocks went from squeaking out a win against Old Dominion in week one to beating Kentucky 31-6 on the road with a first year starting quarterback. The Gamecocks have made some waves this season and it's gotten the attention from the legendary ball coach.
You Might Also Like:
- Saturday's Silver Lining - Not All Doom and Gloom for South Carolina Gamecocks
- What Kentucky's Mark Stoops Had to Say About Matchup vs South Carolina
- South Carolina Gamecocks' Biggest Takeaway from Week One
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!