LOOK: Gamecocks Begin Winter Workouts

There's a cliché in sports which says that the work done in the offseason will decide how well one individual or one team performs when in-season. While there could some debate in terms of how much winter workout numbers correlate to on-field performance, there's no denying that it's an important period of time for the players to fix any chinks in their proverbial armor, get to know the new players who are a part of the program and find out who the leaders of next years team could be.

Multiple players have taken to social media in the past few days to post photos of some of the work they and subsequently their teammates have been putting in. Transfer running back Mario Anderson Jr. posted a photo of him doing hex-bar deadlifts, and based on his facial expression looks to have extra motivation this offseason.

Freshman edge rusher Desmond Umeozulu posted his own photo of himself and offensive lineman Vershon Lee working with the battle ropes, conveying with his caption how grateful he is to be in Columbia.

Linebacker Grayson Pup Howard, who's also an early enrollee, posted a photo of him doing walking lunges holding a weight over his head, and much like Umeozulu, conveyed with his caption that he's happy with the decision he made to come to South Carolina.

There's a lot of belief within the fanbase that the 2023 recruiting class could be a special one that makes South Carolina a fixture on the national stage not just because of their talent, but how much some of the players truly wanted to be here. It's a small start, but these winter workouts seem to show that these sentiments could very well ring true in the near future.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.