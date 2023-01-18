Skip to main content

Two Signees Make Final On3 Top 100 Rankings

South Carolina's dedication to recruiting elite talent is paying dividends as two of their 2023 commits crack On3's final top 100 rankings.

One of head coach Shane Beamer's crowning achievements in his young head coaching tenure with South Carolina has been his work on the recruiting trail

Every recruiting database has recognized that the Gamecocks' recruiting classes have improved yearly under Shane Beamer, with 2023 being his best. The Gamecocks received more recognition Tuesday when On3 released their final 2023 top 100 rankings. Two Carolina signees cracked the list, wide receiver Vicari Swain and quarterback LaNorris Sellers.

Swain was the higher rank of the two, slotted at No. 51. The ultimate athlete from Carrolton, Georgia, is slated to impact the Gamecocks greatly. Swain, a dynamic two-way player, is expected to lead the receiver room in Columbia for years to come. Swain was also listed as one of On3's highest risers, jumping 53 spots from 104 to 51.

Sellers ranked No. 95 on the list. Sellers received high praise from the database, with On3 saying he might have had the best season out of any quarterback in 2023. He is a dynamic athlete who should thrive in offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains's offense.

