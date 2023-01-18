Defensive Line Unit Faces Uphill Battle in 2023

South Carolina's defense experienced its fair share of hardships in 2022. The defense, particularly the defensive line, was a point of contention for the coaching staff and dictated the outcomes of many games.

While the defense front improved throughout the season, the departure of multiple high-impact players makes it seem like the defensive line once again took a step back. Losing three guys off the edge, like Jordan Burch, Hot Rod Fitten, and Gilber Edmond, already puts the line in a bit of a hole from a depth standpoint.

Those talents are going to be missed. Defensive tackle Zacch Pickens is also heading to the draft, another significant blow to the line considering how tremendous Pickens' 2022 season was.

Throughout 2022, the line was beaten in run protection by opposing offensive lines. That issue might be more exasperated in 2023, especially if South Carolina cannot find meaningful playmakers off the line. Although South Carolina's past few recruiting classes have been strong, they have been lacking in talent for the defensive line.

Desmond Umeozulu has been the Gamecock's only four-star lineman over the past three years, though his impact in 2023 is a question mark considering he will be a true freshman.

The coaching staff will be tasked with preparing the group of guys on the line, who haven't had significant playing time these past few years, to start in the SEC, which will be challenging. Despite the difficulty, South Carolina's coaching staff has shown an ability to develop players, which will be necessary for 2023.

