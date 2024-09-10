Paul Finebaum Criticizes Gameday for Going to South Carolina vs LSU
College football analyst Paul Finebaum criticizes College Gameday for choosing to go to South Carolina vs LSU.
The SEC matchup between South Carolina vs LSU quickly became one of the biggest games of the weekend, but it got even bigger once ESPN College Gameday announced they would be posting up in Columbia on Saturday to preview the matchup. Many were puzzled by the selection considering South Carolina is not a ranked team and LSU has already lost one game, but it does appear to be one of the better games on the slate this weekend.
One person that shared the sentiment of not exactly being a fan of the selection to go to South Carolina was Paul Finebaum. Joining Matt Barrie onThe Matt Barrie Show on ESPN’s College Football YouTube channel, Finebaum expressed his frustration with ESPN's 'bizarre' choice.
“I had callers this week from Columbia say, ‘Hey, when do you think we’re gonna get rid of Shane Beamer?’ They were as down on him as they could be; now they have College GameDay?” Finebaum said Sunday. “Which — I don’t know where that bus was going. Listen, GameDay is great, but the idea that GameDay would go to LSU at South Carolina? I mean, that is one of the more bizarre GameDay choices in its history.”
Finebaum also went on to say that the original plan was for Gameday to go to Lexington, Kentucky this weekend with Georgia coming into town. But after the Gamecocks dismantled the Wildcats, that plan quickly got put to bed and they had to pivot to a new destination.
Saturday is certainly an important game for both teams. LSU is in need of another win after taking a loss to USC in week one, so picking up a road win in their first conference game of the season would be big for them moving forward. For South Carolina, starting the season 3-0 would be massive for the program moving forward. There are some more keynote matchups on the horizon, so piling up as much momentum as possible would be big for the Gamecocks.
