South Carolina Football Recruiting: Top 100 EDGE Julian Walker Flips Commitment From Michigan to South Carolina

In a big time recruiting win for Shane Beamer, top 100 edge rusher Julian Walker flips his commitment from Michigan to the South Carolina Gamecocks, On3 Sports' EJ Holland reports. This is the second big recruiting news of the day for the Gamecocks, who also received news that quarterback Landon Duckworth will sign with the team on Thursday.

Signing day always brings about some level of surprise across the country. Five-star quarterback Jared Curtis flipped his commitment from Georgia to Vanderbilt. Five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr is a possible flip target from Ohio State. And now Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks get in on the mix, flipping a major edge rusher in the 2026 class from Michigan.

Walker has been committed to the Wolverines since July, but South Carolina kept pushing for his services even after his announcement. It seems the persistence has paid off as South Carolina is expected to flip what would be their highest rated defensive lineman in the class.

One of the premier edge rushers in the 2026 cycle

🚨BREAKING🚨 4-star EDGE Julian Walker has flipped his commitment from Michigan to South Carolina🤙



Read: https://t.co/r5ToyI05th pic.twitter.com/WogLQsVceb — Rivals (@Rivals) December 4, 2025

South Carolina has loaded up on the defensive side of the ball in this class. Players like Walker could come in and compete for playing time right away.

"Long and active edge defender that can cause plenty of issues up front given how he covers turf with his stride and energy. Could fit into both an odd or even front depending on how he fills into a frame that’s been verified at just over 6-foot-5, 250 pounds and has attacked from multiple alignments at prep level. Gets around offensive tackles by angling inside or outside as he’s frequently the superior athlete. Can also win with his snap anticipation and an adequate first step. Showcases surprising pop in the hands as he can swipe and ripe his way through blocks. Frequently affects passing lanes with those same levers," Andrew Ivins, Director of Scouting for 247Sports, writes.

Walker joins Aiden Harris, Keenan Britt, and Noah Clark as a part of the Gamecocks' defensive line class. His commitment give South Carolina four of the top five players in the state this cycle.

