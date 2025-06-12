Greg McElroy Names South Carolina vs Clemson a Top 10 Non-Conference Matchup in 2025
College football analyst Greg McElroy has listed the South Carolina Gamecocks matchup with the Clemson Tigers as a top 10 non-conference matchup during the 2025 season.
The 2025 college football season is less than 100 days away as fans prepare for another exciting slate of matchups. One of the most exciting types of matchups during a regular season are the rare non-conference matchups between two major programs.
During his show "Always College Football", college football analyst Greg McElroy ranked what he believed would be the top 10 most exciting matchups of the 2025 college football season. According to McElroy, the South Carolina Gamecocks matchup with the Clemson Tigers is the eighth-best non-conference matchup of the 2025 regular season.
"That's always one of my favorite rivalries and it will be an awesome one to consume again here in 2025." Said McElroy.
The Gamecocks bested Clemson in Death Valley last season much thanks to a heroic preformance from quarterback LaNorris Sellers and will be looking to repeat their successes from a year ago as tehy take on the Tigers in Columbia this year. McElroy also hinted that the Gamecocks offense could be even better in 2025.
"I'm not sure they're going to be as good as they were last year on defense," said McElroy. "But I think offensively they have a chance to take a significant step forward."
South Carolina will face the Tigers in Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, November 29th. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for noon and will be aired on either ESPN or ABC.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: