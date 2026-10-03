Pete Thamel Reports Potential QB Shake Up for South Carolina Gamecocks

The South Carolina Gamecocks are only hours away from kicking off against the Kentucky Wildcats. The Gamecocks are looking to get back to having a winning record as well as ending a seven-game losing streak in the SEC.

While the offense, especially the run game has taken a leap, the air attack has been a bit stagnant. The Gamecocks rank in the bottom half in the SEC in terms of passing yards and have failed to eclipse 1000 total team passing yards through four games.

According to Pete Thamel from ESPN, there could be a potential shakeup at the quarterback position for the Gamecocks. According to Thamel, sources confirmed that sophomore QB Cutter Woods took an increased number of snaps with the 1’s in practice this past week. His report also suggests that should Sellers’ struggles continue, Woods could take some snaps in today’s game.

NEWS: South Carolina back-up QB Cutter Woods received an uptick in first-team reps this week, per sources. The possibility looms if starter LaNorris Sellers continues to struggle in pass game that Woods could replace him today. https://t.co/59qw5Zgl0a — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 3, 2026

Sellers’ replacement seems unthinkable, but may be warranted. Through four games, he is 12th in the SEC in passing yards, 11th in touchdowns, and has thrown the fourth most interceptions in the conference. The interceptions have also come at inopportune times, which have killed drives and left opponents with favorable field positions.

As for Woods, the Anderson, SC native has not taken a single career snap in a game that was within reach, only in “garbage time.” Woods has thrown 92 yards and one touchdown this season.

Luckily for the Gamecocks, the Wildcats allow the fourth most passing yards in the SEC. If there was ever a day for Sellers to find his rhythm again, it would be today. If for some reason, Woods were to replace him, this would also be the most ideal defense for him to make his debut in terms of taking legitimate snaps.

It’s most likely that Sellers plays the entire game and isn’t replaced, barring an injury. The Gamecocks need this game to position themselves in the hunt for a winning season, and Sellers is aware of those stakes. Don’t be surprised if he returns to form on the way to a Gamecock win.

The Gamecocks are set to kickoff at 4:15 ET against the Wildcats on SEC Network.