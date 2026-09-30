South Carolina vs Kentucky: How to Watch the Gamecocks and Wildcats, Odds, Weather, and More
(2-2) South Carolina is back home this week to take on a hot (3-1) Kentucky squad at 4:15 pm (ET). For those looking to watch Saturday's showdown, the South Carolina Gamecocks on SI staff has you covered.
How-To-Watch
- Gameday: Saturday October 3rd, 2026
- Time: 4:15 PM ET
- Location: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network
- TV Broadcasting Team: Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (color analyst), and Michella Chester (sideline reporter)
- Radio: Gamecocks Sports Network
Preview:
South Carolina is coming off back to back losses to Mississippi State and Alabama. This is a chance to get back in the win column and end a Power Four losing streak that now stands at eight games. The last Power Four and SEC win the Gamecocks have is against Kentucky last season.
LaNorris Sellers and this offense are capable of moving the ball well, its finishing drives that has been the struggle. Things could change this week. Kentucky's defense is 14th in the SEC in scoring giving up 25 points per game. While they are good are creating turnovers, the Wildcats rank near the bottom half of the SEC in rushing and passing defense. If Sellers can limit turnovers, scoring opportunities will be there.
In our early look at Kentucky, we highlighted Wildcats QB Kenny Minchey who has been efficient and can take advantage of a leaky Gamecocks secondary. South Carolina has to limit explosive plays, something they've been unable to do in recent weeks.
What may help limit explosive plays through the air is if it is raining, which is exactly what the weather is forecasted to do on Saturday afternoon. If it comes down to the rushing attack, South Carolina has the clear advantage.
Weather Report:
Saturday may be a particularly wet day. The Weather Channel is reporting a quote "steady rain" through Saturday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be a high of the mid-80s with lows in the mid-60s. For those going to the game, it may benefit you to pack a rain jacket or bring a poncho.
South Carolina vs Kentucky Odds:
The line in this game has moved since we first looked at it on Monday. South Carolina opened the week as a 3.5-point favorite and now sits as a 2.5-point favorite over Kentucky, all odds according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.Follow AlexJoyceSI