Three Bold Predictions for When the South Carolina Gamecocks Take on Kentucky

Despite all the troubles from the last two weeks, South Carolina has a chance to get the train back on the track against Kentucky. For a team desparately needing a win, here are three bold predicitions for the Gamecocks that will ultimately end their 2-game skid this season.

Usually we try to give you at least one on each side of the ball, however this week we're changing things up. This is an all offense version of bold predictions. We will focus on LaNorris Sellers, the passing game, and the tailbacks.

Passing Game looks smooth again

It certainly won't be easy. Though Knetucky's "stats" place them in the bottom half of SEC defenses in the passing category, it doesn't tell the full story. In two SEC games the Wildcats held Alabama's Keelon Russell to 188 yards passing and Texas A&M's Marcel Reed to 236 yards. They also lead the conference in interceptions with 6.

What gives me confidence in this specific matchup will be South Carolina's ability to run the ball (more on that later). A good run game can open passing windows for an offense that has struggled in that department for the last two weeks. I expect this to be the case and for Gamecocks to see a better attack than they have in recent weeks.

Sep 19, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Mazeo Bennett Jr. (3) attempts to get around Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Isaac Smith (2) in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LaNorris Sellers finishes with no interceptions

In the last three games, Sellers has four interceptions, two of which came against Mississippi State. On the other side, Kentucky has been great this season at creating turnovers. On paper this is a matchup that favors the Wildcats. However I believe Seller ends his interception streak this week and keeps this passing game on track.

Gamecocks rush for 200+

In their two SEC games this season, Kentucky gave up 155 yards and three touchdowns to Bama. Against Texas A&M they gave up 187 yards and two touchdowns. This is a front seven that can be run on and that's exactly what this Gamecocks' offense does best.

Matt Fuller leads a rushing attack that is ranked first in the conference with 262 yards per game. Fuller gained 112 yards on the ground last week as the team put up 216 yards total on Alabama. Against Mississippi State running backs totaled 149 yards. That's good enough for 182.5 yards per game through two contests. Fuller should have his third 100 yard rushing performance of the season which will propel the Gamecocks to a win.