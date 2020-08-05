GamecockDigest
PFN Tabs Gamecock TE As A 2021 NFL Draft Sleeper Pick

Chaunte'l Powell

Pro Football Network listed their top sleeper picks by position for the 2021 NFL draft and included a Gamecock hoping to make a huge comeback this year. 

Tight end Nick Muse was listed as a tight end that could make some noise and raise his draft stock according to PFN writer Matthew Valdovinos.

"Muse has good size, soft hands, and very impressive athletic ability. He can make plays after the catch, and profiles as a natural seam buster," he wrote. "Even if Muse is under-utilized this season, I think he has a very good chance of outplaying his draft position. Currently, on very few radars, Muse has been my top sleeper for the tight end position."

Muse is a 6-4, 250-pound senior  in his second year with the Gamecocks after transferring from William & Mary. In his first season at South Carolina, he caught 17 passes for 158 yards in eight games before suffering an ACL injury.

Coming into this season he was named a to the John Mackey Award preseason watchlist. The award is given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end, the award recipient is selected by vote of the John Mackey Award Selection Committee.

Last month PFN released a two-round mock draft for 2021 and predicted a member of the Gamecock secondary to be taken in the first round.

Junior cornerback Jaycee Horn was projected to go the Buffalo Bills with the 52nd pick.

Horn had an impressive sophomore campaign, starting in all 12 games and recording 40 tackles and a team-high nine pass breakups to go with two forced fumbles.

He was instrumental defensively in the 20-17 double overtime upset win over Georgia with seven tackles. 

Does The SEC Schedule Change Help Or Hurt South Carolina?

