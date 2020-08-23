PFN Compares And Contrasts Two South Carolina Draft Prospects

The South Carolina Gamecocks expect big things from the secondary duo of Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu.

During the first week of USC's practice, the two made their presence known and were cited as helping push the Gamecock offense still working to find its identity under Mike Bobo.

The two have earned preseason nods with both being named to Phil Steele's Preseason All-SEC Team and Mukuamu being featured on the Jim Thorpe Preseason Watch Listed.

Pro Football Network published a piece by Dalton Miller comparing the two, listing strengths and weaknesses, and theorizing who will be taken first in this year's draft.

Miller breaks down film and discusses who has the advantage in a handful of categories.

In press technique, he gives the nod to Horn.

"This might come as a surprise to some given Mukuamu’s length, but it has less to do with his inability to press and more about Horn’s physicality at the line," he writes. "That young man wants to punch you in the mouth early and often, and then straight through the whistle. He wants to get under your skin. He has that gnat-like attitude that Jaire Alexander possessed, just in a more intimidating package.

Miller then gives the edge in the ball skills category to Mukuamu.

"...he flashes his hands and ability to sneak those vines through the ball to break passes up," he said. "But his diving interception against Georgia was the most intriguing one I’ve seen to date from a cornerback in the 2021 class."

Ultimately, Miller believes Horn has the potential to be a day two pick, with Mukuamu on day three.