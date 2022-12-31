Reflecting On 2022 For South Carolina

As we draw closer to 2023, we must reflect on what the previous year brought us. For South Carolina, there were amazing times, down moments, and everything in between.

However, you can write 2022 up as a massive success for this program. They reached heights they hadn't seen in years and consistently elevated the standard of being a South Carolina Gamecock.

Head coach Shane Beamer is responsible for much of this. Beamer is a rising star in the coaching industry, known for his infectious personality and apparent love for football and his team.

The theme of this season was family. They faced adversity several times and had many opportunities to quit. In fact, most programs would have quit after the Georgia game, assuming they had no business competing with national powers.

Instead of shying away from competition, the garnet and black decided to put their best foot forward and come to the facility every day prepared to put their best foot forward.

The most impressive part about their success is that a core group of players wasn't on the roster in 2021. Quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Antwane Wells, tight end Nate Adkins, safety Nick Emmanwori, and more all impacted the team despite their circumstances.

Adjusting to a new environment is tough, but South Carolina's welcoming nature and hospitable environment made it easy for these players to focus on football. That culture translated to the recruiting trail, where they signed one of their best classes in recent memory.

Things didn't end the way they wanted them to. Notre Dame exploited the Gamecocks in the Gator Bowl, rushing for nearly 300 yards and irking out a fourth-quarter victory.

Nonetheless, there is much to be excited about moving forward. Beamer and company broke program standards and played complementary football across all three phases, a rarity in today's game.

The energy in Columbia has shifted for the better, and it seems 2023 may be the best season in quite some time.

