RJ Roderick Ruled Out

South Carolina was fairly healthy coming into their matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks, but they will be without a key defender. Safety RJ Roderick did not travel with the team and has been ruled out.

Roderick suffered an arm injury during the season opener against Georgia State and did not return to the contest. Despite his exit, head coach Shane Beamer remained confident that Roderick would be ready to play on Saturday.

RJ has been an impact player for the Gamecocks since his freshman season. He opted to use his fifth year of eligibility granted by the coronavirus pandemic to return for one final ride with the Gamecocks.

He is a significant loss to their secondary, which needed veteran leadership. Arkansas is a power-run team but has talent on the perimeter and a dynamic quarterback in KJ Jefferson who can deliver to those weapons.

Roderick has 200 career tackles and two interceptions to his name. He is the most experienced defensive back that the Gamecocks have and is one of the team leaders in the locker room. They missed his presence against Georgia State and, unfortunately, will not have him for a massive early-season test.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.