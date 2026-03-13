SEC Football Win Projections Not Promising for South Carolina Gamecocks

The SEC football win total projections are not promising for the South Carolina Gamecocks this season.

The 2026 college football season is a massive one for the South Carolina Gamecocks and Shane Beamer. In 2024, the program came close to earning a college football playoff spot, and looked to be a team to watch heading into 2025. Instead, they went 4-8 and weren't even bowl eligible.

This season feels as if it is make or break for the program. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers is back for another season, along with Dylan Stewart, Vicari Swain and Nyck Harbor. However, the early indications of next season aren't looking too hot.

Transfer offensive lineman Jacarrius Peak is expected to miss spring practice due to injury, returning starting offensive tackle Josiah Thompson is expected to miss all of next season due to injury and the latest SEC season win totals aren't too high on the Gamecocks either.

SEC Football Season Win Total Projections

South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer disputes a pass interference call in the game with Clemson during the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, November 29, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Fan Duel, here are the current win total projections for the upcoming season.

Texas: 9.5

Georgia: 9.5

LSU: 8.5

Texas A&M: 8.5

Alabama: 8.5

Oklahoma: 7.5

Ole Miss: 7.5

Florida: 6.5

Missouri: 6.5

Auburn: 6.5

Tennessee: 6.5

Vanderbilt: 6.5

Kentucky: 5.5

South Carolina: 5.5

Mississippi State: 4.5

Arkansas: 4.5

So accoridng to the odds, South Carolina is expected to be one of the worst teams in the conference again this season.

It should be worth noting that the SEC is moving to nine conference games this season, and the Gamecocks got a pretty tough draw.

They have road games against Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Clemson. Their home games consist of Georgia, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Kentucky.

If the Gamecocks aren't at least competitive in SEC play this season, it could mean the end to Shane Beamer's run as head coach. If they can turn things around comapred to what they were last season, it could end up proving Beamer is the right guy to continue to elevate the program.

At the end of the day, it is the month of March and there is a long way to go before the season starts. But for now, the current projections of what South Carolina looks like this season aren't very optimistic. Maybe spring football can change some of those feelings.