South Carolina Picks Up Commitment From 2027 QB Luke Gaither

Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks continue to build out the 2027 recruiting class by picking up another commitment this weekend. Quarterback Luke Gaither becomes the second commit at his position for South Carolina this cycle.

The 6-foot-4 and 175 pound signal caller from Liberty Christian Academy in Radford, Virginia chose the Gamecocks over Arkansas, Appalachian State, Delaware, and Liberty. Gaither joins three-star quarterback Jerry Meyer III as the long signal callers in the class.

Gaither took to X on Friday to thank those involved in his life, as well as announce his commitment to the Gamecocks.

"I want to thank all the coaches that have personally extended an offer to continue my athletic and academic career," Gaither said. "I want to thank my family for giving me opportunities to develop into the player I am through all the camps, the transfer and the long hours of traveling across the country, especially to Orlando. With that said, I've decided to bet on myself and announce my commitment to the University of South Carolina!!"

How the Class Stands in Early June

The Gamecocks are squarely in the mix to add to their defensive class in the near future. Four-star defensive lineman Seth Tillman released a top five this week that lists the Gamecocks along side in-state rival Clemson, Georgia, Kentucky, and Michigan. He is a top 150 player in the country and the third best prospect in South Carolina.

Defensive line coach Travian Robertson serves as the primary recruiter in Tillman's recruitment. Tillman could join fellow four-star John Archer in this class giving the Gamecocks a lot to look forward to for next season.

Andrew Ivins, Director of Scouting for 247Sports, scouted Tillman and gave a review of the player he could turn into at the next level.

Looks the part with a wide lower half and is believed to be somewhere in the ballpark of 6-foot-3, 265 pounds. Should eventually carry 295 pounds as the body appears to still be maturing.

Flashes adequate snap anticipation and has proven to be a nimble mover in tight quarters.

Creates push back with a powerful punch and can forklift opponents.

South Carolina Gamecocks on SI will have you covered on all things Gamecocks recruiting this summer.