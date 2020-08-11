Ray Tanner Maintains Other Power 5 Decisions Shouldn't Impact SEC

The dominoes continue to fall in college football as the Big 10 and Pac-12 conferences announced they will not be playing football this fall.

Ray Tanner made an appearance on 107.5 The Game and reportedly maintained that other conferences wouldn't have an impact on the decisions of the SEC moving forward.

Tanner also reportedly said they are still exploring the possibility of having fans in the stadium, something that South Carolina officials have been discussing for months now.

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger have been talking to NCAA officials on the matter and it's still unclear what the effects of the Pac-12 and Big 10's decisions will be.

The idea of spring football has been thrown around, but that presents issues on how to pull that off without interfering with the 2021 season.