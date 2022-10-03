Beamer Gives Injury Update For Kentucky

The Gamecocks are entering the most critical portion of their schedule. They travel to Lexington, Kentucky, to take on the Wildcats. Kentucky is coming off a disappointing loss to Ole Miss in close fashion and will surely be looking to bounce back.

Head coach Shane Beamer conducted his regular Sunday teleconference and updated the injury status of his team. South Carolina's health has been trending upwards for the past few weeks, and Beamer confirmed they might return some more impact starters.

Corners Darius Rush and David Spaulding have missed several games while nursing injuries but did practice on Sunday night. Edge rusher Alex Huntley has been limited since the Arkansas game and was "out there" at practice, according to Beamer.

Beamer listed offensive linemen Dylan Wonnum and Tai Jones as questionable. Wonnum was doubtful for the South Carolina State contest but appeared to be nearing a return to the field.

The Gamecocks need all hands on deck on Saturday. They tested their in-house depth against the Bulldogs, providing much-needed experience for several young players. However, this is a monumental game that will require experience and veterans.

